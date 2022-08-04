Robert Dyas launches 150 days of deals with £1000 off garden furniture, BBQ and more

Having sold homeware, furniture, barbecue grills and more for over a hundred years, Robert Dyas has established itself as one of the UK’s leading retailers. In celebration of its 150th birthday, the shop will be launching a massive sale online with the biggest savings yet.

Robert Dyas is celebrating its 150 year anniversary by launching 150 days of deals.

Available from today onwards, prices will be slashed across kitchen, garden, furniture and the almost five month sale will run all the way to Christmas and New Year.

Since it launched in 1872, Robert Dyas has become one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers with over 90 stores, with most in the South of England.

Just in time for the summer, customers can get up to £1,000 off garden furniture, hot tubs, BBQs and more.