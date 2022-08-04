Russian ‘strike force’ builds around Zelenskyy’s hometown; fears grow for ‘out of control’ nuclear power plant

A Ukrainian army unit shows the rockets on HIMARS vehicle in eastern Ukraine on July 1, 2022.

Ukraine’s offensive to retake occupied territory in the south of the country and its use of Western-supplied weapons is putting mounting pressure on Russia’s forces, according to the latest intelligence update from the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence.

“Ukraine’s missile and artillery units continue to target Russian military strongholds, personnel clusters, logistical support bases and ammunition depots,” the ministry said on Twitter Thursday.

“This will highly likely impact Russian military logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements.”