She-Hulk Bosses Explain The Fourth-Wall Breaking Moments

She-Hulk will be hitting Disney+ in a few weeks in her first live-action series starring Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk. Maslany will be joined by MCU alumni Mark Ruffalo, once again as Bruce Banner, Benedict Wong, and returning as Emil Blonksy, we have Tim Roth.

As the first trailer featured some moments with Jen breaking the fourth wall, which was something the character did in the Sensational She-Hulk series by John Byrne. Showrunner Jessica Gao explained during the TCA press tour panel that there are plenty of those moments and wish there had been more.

“It was very very tricky finding the balance because if I had my way she’d be breaking the fourth wall every other sentence and I’m definitely on the ‘let’s turn it up to 11’ side of things and everybody else had to kind of pull me back a little bit more from it,” Gao explained. “But I will say the show is very meta and self-aware, in the same way, that the [John] Byrne run [of comics] was very meta and self-aware and it is present in the show but it’s not overpowering.”

Director Kat Coiro went on to add that She-Hulk was a pioneer in that arena, and while fans made those comparisons, it was Jennifer who did it first. “I always like to say also that She-Hulk was breaking the fourth wall way before Deadpool, way before Fleabag. You know, back in the comics she was always very meta and she was always kind of taking control of her story and her narrative and I think that’s something that Jessica really captured amazingly in the show–the essence of that spirit.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on August 17.