‘So annoyed!’: Driver slapped with £50 parking ticket for eating meal at McDonald’s

An anonymous McDonald’s customer has spoken of his frustration after he was slapped with a £50 parking fine, simply for eating his meal. The driver stopped at the restaurant in Coalville in Leicestershire, said he had a full meal and “extra drinks” before noticing the fine.

Posting on a local forum, Spotted Whitwick, the disgruntled customer said: “So annoyed just had a fine for parking at McDonald’s for nearly two hours, we were there all that time eating and [got] extra drinks, have now got a fine.”

He then questioned: “Anyone else had this?”

Most McDonald’s franchises have a time restriction on parking, which is generally between 90 minutes to two hours.

An exception to this rule is if the restaurant is on a larger shopping complex or estate, which may be operated by a private company.

