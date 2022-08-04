‘So annoyed!’: Driver slapped with £50 parking ticket for eating meal at McDonald’s

An anonymous McDonald’s customer has spoken of his frustration after he was slapped with a £50 parking fine, simply for eating his meal. The driver stopped at the restaurant in Coalville in Leicestershire, said he had a full meal and “extra drinks” before noticing the fine.
Posting on a local forum, Spotted Whitwick, the disgruntled customer said: “So annoyed just had a fine for parking at McDonald’s for nearly two hours, we were there all that time eating and [got] extra drinks, have now got a fine.”
He then questioned: “Anyone else had this?”
Most McDonald’s franchises have a time restriction on parking, which is generally between 90 minutes to two hours.
An exception to this rule is if the restaurant is on a larger shopping complex or estate, which may be operated by a private company.
READ MORE: Morrisons slashes petrol and diesel prices at all UK fuel stations
Another said: “Go in and speak to McDonald’s, they might be able to cancel it if you can prove you were in there the whole time. Worth a try,” Leicestershire Live reported.
A third commenter said they were a former employee and advised him to call and ask to speak to a manager.
They claimed that a manager can have a fine cancelled at their discretion.
Not everyone was sympathetic with the driver, as many in the comments laughed at the fined motorist.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We have parking restrictions in place at a number of our restaurants, with a time limit to ensure there is adequate parking for all of our customers.
“At this restaurant the time limit is 90 minutes and we make this clear to our customers with signage in the car park.
“If a customer feels they have been wrongly ticketed, we would encourage them to get in touch with the third party contractor who issued the ticket by way of appeal.”
Express.co.uk have reached out to McDonald’s for a further comment.
Source link