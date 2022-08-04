Sony says Call of Duty is an ‘essential game’, Microsoft disagrees







Microsoft claims there’s nothing unique about Activision Blizzard games that’d make them a must-have for rival platforms.

Microsoft is actively in the process of acquiring Activision/Blizzard, and with that acquisition comes questions regarding things like exclusivity and what Microsoft plans to do with popular franchises like Call of Duty.

According to a response from Sony in regards to questions from Brazil’s regulatory body (as reported by Resetera and translated by VGC), it suggests that Call of Duty “influences users’ console choice” and that it’s an “essential AAA game that has no rival.”

“According to a 2019 study, ‘The importance of Call of Duty to entertainment, in general, is indescribable.’ The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fans, joining powerhouses such as Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings,” Sony pointed out. “Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its community of loyal users is entrenched enough that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it would not be able to rival it.”

© Activision Blizzard

The company goes on to point out that each Call of Duty release takes around 3-5 years to develop, and as Activision releases one Call of Duty game per year, “this equates to an annual investment of hundreds of millions of dollars.” Furthermore, Sony posits that no other developer can really match the sheer level of resources and expertise that goes into developing Call of Duty titles.

“No other developer can devote the same level of resources and expertise in game development. Even if they could do that, Call of Duty is overly entrenched, so that no rival – no matter how relevant they are – can catch up.”

While Sony makes a compelling case, Microsoft sees things a little differently. In a response sourced from a report from the New Zealand Commerce Commission in June, Microsoft claims there is “nothing unique about the video games developed and published by Activision” and that none of the games, including Call of Duty, are “must-have games” for any rival competitor. For example, Sony.

© Activision Blizzard

“Specifically, with respect to Activision Blizzard video games, there is nothing unique about the video games developed and published by Activision Blizzard that is a ‘must have’ for rival PC and console video game distributors that could give rise to a foreclosure concern,” Microsoft asserts in the report.

It then goes on to offer reassurance that it doesn’t intend to withdraw content, including Call of Duty, from other platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo.

“Microsoft has demonstrated that it is not withdrawing content from other platforms, having made multiple public statements that it will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement and beyond. Microsoft has also publicly stated that it is interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s platform.”

It’s a bit ironic that Microsoft would suggest that none of the games developed and published by Activision Blizzard are must-haves given that Microsoft acquired the company for a staggering $68.7 billion. Clearly, the company does recognize Activision Blizzard as valuable, and one would think this would include the games that come with it that have helped establish Activision Blizzard as a successful company worth acquiring.

With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the matter. Who do you think is more on the money when it comes to the importance of Call of Duty, Sony or Microsoft? Let us know in Chatty. For more on what else Sony has been up to lately, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Sony plans to have more PS5s for sale this holiday season.