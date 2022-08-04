Wimbleodn runner-up Ons Jabeur, the No 3 seed, defeated American Madison Keys in straight sets to move into the quarter-finals of the San Jose Open at San Jose State University Tennis Center on Wednesday.
Jabeur won 7-5, 6-1 to reach her 10th quarter-final on the WTA Tour this year. She has also reached the finals of four of the last 5 previous tournaments she has played.
The Tunisian, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Claire Liu and Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 9 seed, next.
Keys, a former US Open finalist and now ranked No 27, beat Chinese Shuai Zhang (6-4, 6-2) in the previous round.
San Jose WTA 500, other second-round matches (San Jose State University Tennis Center, hard, USD 757.900, most recent results first):
- Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka
- Maria Sakkari vs. Shelby Rogers
- Caroline Dolehide vs. Aryna Sabalenka
- Claire Liu vs. Veronika Kudermetova
- Paula Badosa (2) beat Elizabeth Mandlik (Q): 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5)
- Daria Kasatkina (7) beat Taylor Townsend (Q): 6-4, 6-0
- Amanda Anisimova beat Karolina Pliskova (8): 3-6, 7-5, 6-1
