Wimbleodn runner-up Ons Jabeur, the No 3 seed, defeated American Madison Keys in straight sets to move into the quarter-finals of the San Jose Open at San Jose State University Tennis Center on Wednesday.

Jabeur won 7-5, 6-1 to reach her 10th quarter-final on the WTA Tour this year. She has also reached the finals of four of the last 5 previous tournaments she has played.

The Tunisian, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Claire Liu and Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 9 seed, next.

Keys, a former US Open finalist and now ranked No 27, beat Chinese Shuai Zhang (6-4, 6-2) in the previous round.

