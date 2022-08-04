Video: Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens and other tennis stars choose between Kanye West and Taylor Swift

Simona Halep and Taylor Fritz are Taylor Swift fans, while Sofia Kenin, Sloane Stephens, Jessica Pegula, Hailey Baptiste and Frances Tiafoe prefer Kanye West. This was revealed in a video posted by the Citi Open Washington on its Twitter account.

In the video, the players were made to pick between singer-songwriter Swift and rapper West by walking in the direction of their choice.

Former Australian Open champion Kenin trotted towards West followed by tenth-seeded Tiafoe, who smiled and pointed both fingers towards the same choice.

Fritz headed towards namesake Swift before 2017 US Open champion Stephens made it 3-1 for the rapper by moving leftward. Twenty-year-old wildcard Baptiste followed the lead of her elder compatriot by also picking West.





Third-seeded Halep sashayed forward, touching her chin as if thinking about her choice, before pointing both fingers towards Swift.

The video ended with the top seed and now dethroned champion Pegula making it a landslide win for West by heading his way.

=https://twitter.com/CitiOpen/status/1554830446453669889″ data-service=”twitter”>