Warzone Meta August 2022: Best Call of Duty Weapons for This Month – GameRevolution

It’s a new month, which means it’s time for a new breakdown of the Call of Duty: Warzone meta for August 2022. Following the recent patch that buffed and nerfed a bunch of weapons, Call of Duty battle royale has seen a shift in the meta with some new best weapons for players to use. Here are the best Call of Duty: Warzone weapons for August 2022.

What is the Warzone meta for August 2022?

Nikita AVT

AS44

Kilo 141

Fara 83

Krig 6

M13

KG M40

BAR

KAR98K

XM4

NZ-41

Using the weapons above will give players the best chance of winning gunfights in Warzone. Though player skill still plays a huge part in gameplay, arming yourself with a top-tier weapon will let you enjoy better handling and/or a quicker time-to-kill.

For those smaller maps, the AS44 is reigning supreme for close-range engagements. For medium-range fights, however, a player’s recoil control will be heavily tested. For the easiest meta weapon to pick up and play with, the Kilo 141 gets my vote.

The recent balance pass has brought some of the original Modern Warfare weapons back into the meta. Longtime Warzone players will be happy to see the return of MW2019 weapons, as they promise both nostalgia and easy customization for those who already have their levels maxed out.

It’s a good time to have MW2019 weapons back in the meta, as the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is fast approaching. Filling out players’ loadouts with Modern Warfare guns should help get them in the mood for that next big CoD release.

In other gaming news, here’s a rundown of the PS Plus vs Xbox Game Pass titles coming to each subscription service this month. The MultiVersus leaked roster has revealed 31 new characters. Five new Xbox Games were announced during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase.