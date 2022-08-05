🌱 Man Charged With 7 Burglaries + Purple Heart Documents Reach Heir

Good morning, neighbors! It’s Friday in Buffalo and I’m back in your inbox to get you caught up on the most important things happening in our community today. Let’s have at it.
📣 Our readers love to celebrate good news! You can now shout out your big announcement at the top of the Buffalo Daily newsletter. Whether it’s a grand opening, new product for sale, birthday, anniversary, engagement, wedding or new baby, let everyone celebrate alongside you! Submit your announcement here.
Now, today’s weather:
Humid with a stray t-shower. High: 81 Low: 69.
Here are the top three stories today in Buffalo:
- The Science After Hours event has returned to the Buffalo Museum of Science. Teams can gather clues from witnesses positioned around the Museum to solve the mystery. (Step Out Buffalo)
- Last night, the Beauty and the Beast Musical started in Kenmore. The cast features all young actors with ages ranging from seven and up. (WKBW 7 News Buffalo)
- The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has an all-new exhibit. The exhibit features a variety of creatures crafted from floral and botanical arrangements. (Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens via Facebook)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Housing:
Thanks for following along and staying informed. I’ll see you around!
— Dan Casarella
About me: Dan Casarella is a writer, podcast producer, and small business development specialist who formerly worked in late-night television. He’s produced many talk segments, including with President Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, and Chadwick Boseman. Dan studied Media Studies and Production at Temple University. He also enjoys running, painting, and the highs and lows of Philadelphia’s sports teams.
Source link