Atlanta FaZe’s Cellium wins 2022 Call of Duty League MVP

The Call of Duty League has named Cellium of the Atlanta FaZe as its 2022 Most Valuable Player ahead of day two of the CDL Championship.

This is the first CDL MVP award for Cellium, and with his win, he joins Shotzzy and teammate Simp, who were the previous two seasons’ MVPs. CDL general manager Daniel Tsay remarked that Cellium earned 90 percent of first-place voting ballots, trouncing fellow candidates Dashy and Kenny of OpTic Texas and Los Angeles Thieves, respectively.

Cellium and FaZe are attempting to win their second consecutive world title, a feat that has never been done by a full team in the history of CoD esports. Atlanta entered the CDL Championship as the top seed after a consistent yet unfulfilling regular season in which the team reached three of four Major grand finals but failed to win any.

Despite coming up just short in each of the four Majors this season, Cellium stood out above the rest with a 1.25 Hardpoint K/D ratio, along with a 1.20 K/D and 1.18 K/D in Search and Destroy and Control, respectively. The figures were the highest on his team in all game modes and helped lift his squad to a league-best 68-percent win percentage.

FaZe began their 2022 CDL Champs appearance shakily, dropping the first two maps to the New York Subliners before completing a reverse sweep. Cellium led Atlanta in K/D in both Hardpoint and Control, while also posting a 1.30 K/D in Search and Destroy.

Cellium and FaZe now have their sights set on the Seattle Surge, who have been a tough opponent for Atlanta this season. FaZe vs. Surge is scheduled to begin at approximately 5pm CT.