Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 4 seed, advanced to the last 8 of the Citi Open by beating Czech Tereza Martincova 7-6 (7), 6-2 on Friday evening.

Azarenka, ranked No 20, will play Chinese lucky loser Xiyu Wang next.

The 33-year-old Belarusian won against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (6-4, 6-0) in the previous round.

During the 32, Martincova, ranked No 73, edged out Chinese Xinyu Wang (0-6, 6-4, 6-4).