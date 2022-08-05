Boots shares huge update for advantage card holders – slashing prices across products





For Boots Advantage Card holders, looking for affordable but good quality beauty products has never been easier. The retailer has slashed prices on more of its beauty products for card holders to purchase everything they need all in one place.

Supermarkets and retailers are doing what they can to help Britons find cheaper products as the cost-of-living crisis ensues. For those with loyalty cards, prices are being cut in half – or more – on a range of items in various shops. As for Boots, the retailer has added 29 new products to its Price Advantage scheme. These products include everything from cult skincare brands to trusted classics. READ MORE: Get rid of mosquitos in the house this summer using common herb

Some of the beauty and skincare labels incldue PSA, Allies of Skin, Liz Earle, and Nudestix. The products' prices will be slashed on Boots' website this month. Customers will be able to save up to £15 on various items. These include the Nudestix Nudies Blush, which is down from £28 to £22.50, and the Allies of Skin 20 percent Vitamin C Brighten and Firm Serum, down from £85 to £70.

Boots offers savings not only on beauty products, but on electrical, baby, and wellness items too. In other Boots news, the retailer has recently been critcised for withdrawing dosette boxes from its shelves. These boxes are used to keep pills and have two columns and seven rows – the two columns are labelled “morning” and “night”, while each row marks a day of the week. But Boots said the boxes were “not always the most appropriate option”. It added that the boxes were not always available for free on the NHS and weren’t suitable for every type of medication. In response to criticism from patients, a Boots spokesperson said they were following recent guidance, saying: “The latest Royal Pharmaceutical Society guidance indicates that the use of multi-compartment compliance aids is not always the most appropriate option for patients that need support to take their medicines at the right dose and time. “Pharmacists are speaking with patients who we provide with MCCAs to discuss whether it is the right way to support them, depending on their individual circumstances and clinical needs. “Alternative support might include large-print labels and a medicines reminder chart. In many cases, MCCAs will remain the most appropriate option for the patient, and we will continue to support them in this way.”