Call of Duty DFS Lineup Picks (8/5/22) – DraftKings Daily Fantasy COD Advice

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller’s coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Today is the final slate of DraftKings COD DFS for the season, It is a sad day but I just want to thank everyone who has read the articles throughout the season whether it be one or all! Yesterday was a bit of a weird day all 4 games went to game 5 with a couple of close calls including Game 5 round 11 for LAT beating Boston! Seattle, Optic, and FaZe after pulling off the reverse sweep all won their first matches and move on to the winner’s bracket semi-finals. All the losers move to the losers bracket and start the elimination games. Two teams will have their champs run cut short. It all comes down to this…

This is easily one of my favorite sports to cover here at Rotoballer because I play a ton of COD myself and I like to think I’m pretty good at it as well. I have been following the COD League for about five years now and finally get to put all this knowledge to the test! We start the morning off with London Royal Ravens taking on NYSL, next, we have Toronto Ultra and Boston Breach, after that we have Atlanta FaZe taking on what has seemed to be their toughest test with Seattle Surge, and finally, we finish the night off with barn-burner with Optic Texas taking on the LA Thieves!

Today I’ll be bringing you my COD DFS advice, analysis, and lineup picks for eSports DFS contests on DraftKings on Friday, August 5th, 2022, at 3:00 PM EST. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @DFSKoby or find me in the slack as I am happy to engage with readers and try to answer your questions!

Call of Duty: CHAMPS

Best of 5

London Royal Ravens (+195) vs. NY Subliners (-275)

Boston Breach (+112) vs. Toronto Ultra (-155)

Seattle Surge (+188) vs. Atlanta FaZe (-275)

LA Thieves (-143) vs. Optic Texas (+106)

Slate Overview

I’m glad we get to this see this matchup because I really believe that NYSL is the better team all around and should be able to handle London fairly easily. NYSL has been very good in hardpoint recently and London on the other hand looked a little rough in HP yesterday. We should see Berlin and Tuscan HP both of which have been very good for NYSL. Whether this match ends up being a sweep is dependent on how the Control goes. Both teams have been very inconsistent on Control so it could go either way, I’ll give it to London after what I saw from NYSL against FaZe today but my pick is 3-1 NYSL.

These two teams both choked close games. This game also really comes down to who can win on SnD. Both lost their SnD games today and have 2-3 records on it during Major 4 as well. I give Toronto the win in Control and I think Boston is the better HP by a little bit. So in reality this could go 3-1 Boston or 3-2 Toronto. Like I said it all comes down to those SnDs, they are going to be close. Overall this should be a close match, so I’m looking at the top performers in Vivid, Methodz, CleanX, and Cammy. Not Confident in the pick but I will say 3-2 Toronto.

What a good matchup this should be. Funny enough Seattle has always had FaZe’s number during the CDL era. Most recently Seattle took them down in back-to-back games at the end of the Major 3 tournament to win the Grand Finals. Since then though, we have seen these teams go in opposite directions. After Major 3 Seattle seemingly collapsed and hasn’t quite recovered from that. Atlanta pulled off a reverse sweep against a tough NYSL team. Seattle squeaked by a London team. Atlanta should be a lock to win Control, Hardpoint should be close and could be the deciding factor in this match. Atlanta could very well sweep this match but I’ll give Seattle the benefit to say they get at least one HP win but come up short 3-1 to FaZe. Seattle would be my darkhorse upset though. You can’t count them out against FaZe ever…

This one feels straightforward and that worries me a bit. I fully believe LAT to win the Control, it has been by far Optics’ worst game mode and one of LAT’s best game modes. Hardpoint I also give the advantage to LAT. Optic has the advantage in SnD as that has been by far their best game mode. If this goes to game 5 however, LAT has had the ice in their veins lately so depending on the map then maybe LAT could win SnD there, but I don’t believe it even gets that far. Give me 3-1 LAT.

COD DFS Basics

Like in CSGO, players receive two points for a kill and are penalized -1 for dying. Therefore, the most straightforward stat to look at here is the K/D ratio. You need to roster a team slot on both sites. Teams accrue fantasy points for games won (+4), matches won (+10), and Search and Destroy/Control rounds won (+.5). Teams will be playing best-of-five matches on a rotation of various game modes. Those modes and the order in which they are played are as follows: Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, Control, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy. In hardpoint rounds, players with positive K/D ratios are usually the highest scorers and these rounds are often the bloodiest. They also have changed a game mode from Domination to Control for League play. This will be a lot different in gameplay as it’s round-based and not the first one to 200. They play first one to 3 round wins. You win by capturing both points or killing the enemy team until they run out of their lives. One team defends and the other attacks. There is a sweep bonus this year as teams and players both can get a 20-point player sweep and a 5-point team sweep. In the chance, they do sweep they also get granted a bonus of 20 points for not playing hardpoint and a bonus of 5 points for not playing the final Search and Destroy map. So that adds up in a sweep to a total of 45 extra points, which will be very crucial this year.

Note: At the time of writing this, DraftKings had still failed to put up the slate even though we are closing in less than 11 hours till lock. My thoughts on Captains/Value are all based on prior knowledge of where players have been recently pricing-wise. If you have any questions feel free to DM me before lock and I’m happy to answer any questions!

COD DFS Captain Considerations

Hydra: The French Phenom is live! They may have lost to a very good FaZe team but Hydra still ended up +6 on 92 kills. He has been the main contributor for this team the entire season and they will need him here to keep the Champ’s hopes alive! During the Major 4 tournament, he held a .91 K/D in HP, a 1.06 in SnD, and a 1.22 in Control. The Hardpoint KD looks a bit rougher than it is, and what he lacks there. He makes up for heavily in Control. This is a solid spot for someone of Hydra’s caliber. Lock him in.

Octane: I could have put Cellium or Dashy once again but I wanted to go a different route. Of course, those are great plays still with how they have played all season long but Octane has returned to human turret levels of play since Stage 3. He has flown completely under the radar and has been playing out of his mind. Yesterday he clutched up and went +17 on 104 kills. He has been on another level. During the Major 4 tournament run, he averaged 1.07 in HP, 1.19 in SnD, and 1.13 in Control. With there being so many elite players on the board, Octane might come in lower owned and still could score just as well at a cheaper price!

Other captain plays: Cellium, Dashy, CleanX, Abezy, Pred(GPP)

COD DFS Value Plays

CleanX: This might be pushing it when it comes to value and I’m hoping DK lists him at or around 8k because that would be a perfect price for someone who can play at the level I know CleanX can. If it wasn’t for CleanX, Optic would have slammed Toronto. CleanX was the only one who went positive on his team and he did it with a +21 on an insane 115 kills. He has been a bit up and down but I do believe that we get some good maps for this matchup that could play into CleanX’s favor. As long as he doesn’t get stuck with a Gavutu of any kind, then I feel like we will be fine!

Kenny: If the pricing is anything like it was yesterday, we should be getting Kenny at a decently cheap price and I think Kenny has got his confidence back because during Major 4 the MVP was playing out of his mind. He averaged 1.09 K/D in HP, 1.45 in SnD, and 1.19 in Control. Just crazy numbers for someone I would go out of my way to avoid in slates earlier in the season. Now if we can get him at a cheap price with them playing Optic. I will take Kenny and stack him with Octane and probably get them at low ownership too.

Other value plays: PaulEhx, Vivid(G

COD DFS Stacks

NYSL: I see NYSL being the most likely winner of all the games. The rest have opponents that I feel could pull off an upset. I just don’t feel that way with London. That being said NYSL is set up to be a great team to stack. Hydra and KiSMET have been insane for this NYSL team and their rise from the bottom. Paulehx has been sneaky good and well Crimsix has just that championship mentality and leadership this team needs to pull off the win. Hydra is by far my favorite to start with and then pairing with either PaulEhx or KiSMET would be the way to go!

Other Team Plays: LA Thieves, Atlanta FaZe

Summary

TLDR: 3-1 NYSL, 3-2 Toronto, 3-1 Atlanta FaZe, 3-1 LAT London: Afro NYSL: Hydra, KiSMET, Paulehx Toronto: CleanX, Cammy Boston: Vivid, Methodz Atlanta: Cellium, Abezy, Simp Seattle: Pred, Sib LAT: Octane, Kenny, Drazah Optic: Dashy, Shotzzy

