Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ Mode Details Leak Online

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious entries in the series to date. On top of a campaign and multiplayer, the game will also welcome the inclusion of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and a new mode known as DMZ. In previous leaks, the latter has been described as a game similar to Escape from Tarkov, a hardcore shooter where players risk losing everything if they die. It’s different from a battle royale because Tarkov is ultra-realistic, seeing people die with just one or two hits to key parts of the body. It has also distinguished itself because players don’t start from scratch at the start of each match, they have an arsenal they can choose to carry with them into battle, but if they die it’s gone forever. The only way to get new gear is to buy it or find it in-game, but carrying too much valuable stuff is a major risk.

Some began to think that such a detailed, unique mode in MW2 would result in yet another free-to-play version of Call of Duty, but that’s not the case. According to Tom Henderson via Try Hard Guides, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s will include DMZ and it won’t release in 2023, despite what some rumors suggest. It’s believed that Activision is developing some other kind of product for Call of Duty 2023, as the mainline game was reportedly delayed to 2024. Henderson also noted that some reports and details of DMZ have been “exaggerated”, so fans should keep expectations in check in terms of the scale of this mode. It was stated that it will center around players extracting the Warzone 2 map, but there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the mode.

As of right now, Infinity Ward is keeping a lock on the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The beta is reportedly scheduled to begin in September, which means we likely won’t find out much more about it until around then if the rumor holds true. Ideally, we’ll also learn more about DMZ when the curtain is lifted off the game’s multiplayer.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. What do you want to see from DMZ? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.