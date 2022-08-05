Chelsea take aim at Brighton with club announcement after double deal struck

On signing for Chelsea, Cucurella said: “I’m really happy. It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team.”

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly said of the deal: “Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season. We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea.”

Meanwhile, Blues academy graduate Colwill will spend the campaign at Brighton. He excelled at Huddersfield last season and will now have the chance of regular first-team football in the top flight.