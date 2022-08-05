China launches mystery ‘test spacecraft’ into orbit HOURS after firing missiles in Taiwan





Earlier today, for the second time since 2020, the Chinese National Space Agency fired pilot reusable spacecraft with its Long March-2F carrier rocket. According to state media CCTV, the unidentified spacecraft, which was launched from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert, will return to a planned landing site after operating in the orbit for some time.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported: “The test spacecraft will be in orbit for a period of time before returning to the scheduled landing site in China, during which reusable and in-orbit service technology verification will be carried out as planned to provide technical support for the peaceful use of space. According to SpaceNews, this is the only piece of information about the launch that has been shared with the public. They wrote: “China’s space authorities have not released any images of the launch or related operations from this or a similar profile mission launched in 2020. “The report did not state the mission to be a second flight of the spacecraft.”

However, the mystery vehicle is believed to be a robotic space plane, approximately the same size as the US Space Force’s X-37B, judging by the Long March 2F’s considerable payload capacity, This launch was similar to another reusable test spacecraft launched in September 2020, and was similarly wrapped in secrecy. SpaceNews noted that while the vehicle launched earlier today may be the same one as the previous test spacecraft, which flew for two days, releasing a small payload into orbit before returning to Earth. By comparison, the US X-37B spacecraft has been orbiting the globe for over 800 days as part of its sixth mystery mission. READ MORE: Putin’s Iran alliance: Russia to launch spy satellite for Tehran

