Doja Cat Completely Shaved Her Head And Eyebrows On Instagram Live

Doja Cat has been known to rock all sorts of looks, from pink and purple bobs to braided hairstyles and mullets — but her latest one might be her boldest yet.
The “Say So” singer, 26, decided to cut off all of her hair and rock a completely shaven look, taking to social media to document the process.
After buzzing off her tresses, she moved on to her eyebrows, covering them with shaving cream while some seriously intense music played in the background.
“My makeup artist just texted me, ‘Are you shaving your brows off? I’m driving the fuck over,'” Doja said as she continued to prep her brows, laughing. “I’m gonna do it,” she added.
And she did, while almost 25,000 people tuned in to see how this all was gonna pan out.
When she finished, she took a moment to show off the look, sharing how “obsessed” she was with it.
“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja explained. “I, like, don’t like having hair…I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”
“I remember feeling so fucking exhausted with working out…and I’d be wearing wigs, and they’d be getting tacky,” she added. “They’d re-tack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off my head while I’m doing this incredibly strenuous thing. I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus ’cause I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing. … It’s just a fucking nightmare dude, I’m over it.”
I feel you, Doja, and I’m super into the new look. Let us know what you think about it in the comments!
