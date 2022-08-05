Emily Deschanel’s Devil in Ohio series coming to Netflix this September

Emily Deschanel’s upcoming Netflix series Devil in Ohio, based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin, finally has a release date and it’s much sooner than you might expect!

The limited series will premiere this September and Netflix also shared some first-look images. We don’t have a trailer to share yet, but I’m guessing we’ll get one within the next couple of weeks since the show will be here before we know it.

Besides the Bones actress, the series will also star Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton and Naomi Tan. Deschanel plays a midwestern psychiatrist named Suzanne Mathis who has to protect a young teenager after she escapes from a cult.

Polatin will actually serve as the showrunner,w hich is exciting since we can assume she will deliver a faithful adaptation of her own book. She has previously worked on shows like Heels, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Condor and Castle Rock.

Devil in Ohio release date

According to TVLine, the series will debut on Friday, September 2. It will consist of eight episodes. Right now, it is being billed as a limited series so don’t expect it to run for multiple seasons, especially since it’s based on a standalone novel.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“As Suzanne’s daughter Jules begins to suspect there’s more to Mae’s story, a series of incidents — seemingly brought on by Mae’s presence — leave the family in chaos. Soon the Mathis family is fighting for survival against a strange cult while Suzanne and a local police detective try to unravel the clues of Mae’s past and sinister happenings in the town she escaped.”

First-look photos from Devil in Ohio

Netflix released a few images from the show that give us our first look at Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis and we also get to see Madeleine Arthur as Mae, the teen trying outrun a dangerous cult. Another photo shows what appears to be a family gathering of some sort.

Are you looking forward to watching Devil in Ohio when it premieres in September? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.