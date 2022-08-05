Every Call Of Duty Game From The 2000s, Ranked By Metacritic

Even before the 2000s were done, Call of Duty became a gaming juggernaut, one of the best-selling and most widely played series of all time. At the beginning of the decade, however, it had more inauspicious beginnings. The franchise was one of many military first-person shooter series attempting to get off the ground.







Nonetheless, Call of Duty distinguished itself early on. Even with its earliest offerings, the series received high scores, pleasing critics and fans alike. Its entries from the 2000s consistently scored highly on websites like Metacritic. Some scored higher than others, however, being considered the cream of a good crop.

11 Call Of Duty: World At War: Final Fronts Didn’t Impress (No Official Score)

Alongside the well-received mainline series, Call of Duty received several spin-offs in the 2000s, helping make the franchise available on consoles that couldn’t handle the main games. One of these was Call of Duty: World At War: Final Fronts, a side game to World at War available on PlayStation 2.

World At War: Final Fronts made little impact, to the point of not having a Metacritic score. While one review on the site gave it a 90, the other review gave it a scathing 45. Alongside many user reviews, it criticized the worst graphics, weaker power, and sense of repetitiveness the game didn’t dispel.

10 Call Of Duty: Roads To Victory Was Hampered By Hardware (64%)

There were several attempts to make the Call of Duty franchise playable on handheld or mobile devices. For many years, these failed to bear fruit. One early attempt was Call of Duty: Roads to Victory, an entry that had the player fight through several iconic WWII battles on the PlayStation Portable.

However, the PSP’s poor processing power and controls held Roads to Victory back. Critics accused the game of being far too easy, and even monotonous, resulting in one of the franchise’s worst-scoring games.

9 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare: Mobilized Overcame Its Limitations (73%)

A companion game to Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Mobilized, was an entry for the Nintendo DS that told a parallel story alongside its parent game. It had a singleplayer campaign, an arcade mode, and even online multiplayer that allowed six players to compete in game modes the main franchise didn’t have.

While it wasn’t a resounding success, Modern Warfare: Mobilized received some positive reviews. Several critics noted it was an impressive transfer of a demanding series to more limited hardware. They also commented that it made good use of the features available to the DS, delivering an acceptable franchise entry.

8 Call Of Duty: Finest Hour Brought The Series To Consoles (76%)

Initially, the original Call of Duty was limited to PC. Allowing console players to experience the franchise, Call of Duty: Finest Hour released on PS2, GameCube, and the original Xbox. Designed to be less demanding than the PC game, it did a reasonable job bringing the franchise to console.

Finest Hour received good reviews, with praise for its gameplay. However, some critics noted it lacked in some technical areas. In contrast to the original game’s celebrated graphics, many players found Finest Hour‘s graphics on the mediocre side.

7 Call Of Duty 2: Big Red One Was A Smaller Story (78%)

While the main series became known for sprawling, globe-hopping action, the side games took a turn for the more personal approach. Call of Duty 2: Big Red One was a companion to Call of Duty 2. Rather than deal with many historical battles at once, it focused on the American 1st Infantry Division.

Following the same cast of characters throughout the war, many considered Big Red One a good side entry for the series, even if it wasn’t on the same level as the main series. It sold well and received the best review scores of the 2000s spin-offs.

6 Call Of Duty 3 Was Treyarch’s First Main Series Game (82%)

Early on, Call of Duty split into a franchise made by two studios. Infinity Ward created the franchise, but by the time Call of Duty 3 came around, Treyarch was making every other game in the main series, not just spin-offs. Call of Duty 3 became Treyarch’s first outing in the series, and although it was well-received, it fell short of its predecessors.

Despite many positive reviews for the game, players frequently highlighted flaws like a shorter campaign with repetitive missions. In addition, some noted balance changes, making the game less fun than Call of Duty 2. Others believed setting another game set in the Second World War made the title stale.

5 Call Of Duty: World At War Took A Step Back (85%)

After Infinity Ward’s games took a step into the modern day, Treyarch kept the series connected with its Second World War roots in Call of Duty: World at War. The return to the old setting divided fans. The modern-day games had become iconic, but World at War‘s overall quality won many over.

While it failed to top Modern Warfare, the game earned perfectly good scores and became a well-liked entry in the franchise. In particular, the now-famous Nazi Zombies mode proved a massive breath of fresh air. It quickly became iconic to World at War and the entire series.

4 Call Of Duty 2 Proved It Wasn’t Bottled Lightning (89%)

A franchise’s second entry can be as important as its first, demonstrating the series has enough good ideas to stick around. That’s exactly what Call of Duty 2 accomplished as a follow-up to the original. The sequel proved that the franchise could go from strength to strength.

In particular, players its campaign. Many had praise for the intelligent (for the time) allied companions, and the focus on squad-level combat rather than one-man-army storytelling. Call of Duty 2 remained many players’ high point in the franchise for some time.

3 Call Of Duty Began It All (91%)

First-person shooters were all the rage in the early 2000s, with many struggling to break the mold. In 2003, Infinity Ward released Call of Duty. The game swiftly caught the attention of gamers and reviewers, quickly making a name for itself across the industry.

Celebrated for its design, its concepts, its gameplay, and its technical aspects, Call of Duty received excellent scores from various outlets. It also received several Game of the Year awards, and was considered one of the best FPS games of its time.

2 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Continued A Juggernaut (94%)

After Modern Warfare turned Call of Duty into one of the most profitable franchises in gaming, there was immense pressure on the second game to deliver the same quality. As shown by its incredible score, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 succeeded in that goal.

Many considered Modern Warfare 2 to be the first game’s equal, and no small number of fans preferred it. Between its gripping and twist-filled campaign storyline and its frantic and competitive multiplayer, it was considered some of the best the franchise had to offer.

1 Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Changed The Franchise Forever (94%)

By 2007, some players grew bored with the historical shooter, even though the series was well-liked as a whole. Infinity Ward appeased those fans with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, an entry that dragged the series from the Second World War into the modern day. Its story dealt with relevant geopolitical conflicts and concerns, focusing on hypothetical situations in Russia and the Middle East.

The result was tremendous. Modern Warfare proved an instant success and established itself as the best in the entire franchise. Fans and critics alike showered it with praise, considering it a burst of freshness. Still considered one of the best games ever made, it changed not only the direction of the franchise, but the entire gaming industry.

