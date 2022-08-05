FaZe Swagg promises to get another Warzone butt tattoo if Verdansk returns before MW2

Making sure you have the highest FPS possible in Warzone Pacific can give you an advantage over your opponents, so we’ve put together the ultimate best PC settings guide to make the most of your hardware in Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded has brought fresh content for players, introducing the Vargo-S Assault Rifle, Rebirth of the Dead, and major weapon buffs and nerfs. With all the new content, some may think figuring out the best weapons to use is the key to victory. However, as always, having the best settings can improve your output massively, especially on PC.

When playing Warzone, you want to have the highest frames-per-second possible. Not only will your game feel smoother and more enjoyable, but your reaction time and ability to track moving targets will improve immensely.

To get you the best performance from your gaming rig, we’ve put together the best Warzone PC settings and filters you can use to have the game looking and performing at its best.

Call of Duty Warzone system requirements

Before playing Call of Duty: Warzone, you need to make sure your system can run the game. Using a PC that doesn’t fulfill the basic requirements will have the game run so poorly that it’s unplayable.

By looking at these settings, you’ll have a strong indication of how well Warzone will run on your PC. However, they may not be completely accurate now that Warzone has shifted to Caldera.

Read on for the optimal settings for both frame rate and visuals, no matter your gaming rig.

How to update graphics drivers

To get the optimal performance from your system and make Warzone run as smoothly as possible, you need to make sure your graphics drivers are up-to-date.

Here’s how to update your graphics drivers.

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, the GeForce experience app will handle this for you.

Download GeForce experience through NVIDIA.com Open GeForce experience Select the ‘Drivers’ tab Click ‘check for updates’ in the upper right corner If an update is available, follow the steps

If you have an AMD GPU, you can use the Radeon Settings to update your drivers.

Right-click on your desktop Select AMD Radeon Settings Click on the Home icon Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left Select ‘check for update’ If an update is available, follow the steps

How to use NVIDIA DLSS in Warzone Pacific

What is NVIDIA DLSS in Warzone?

NVIDIA’s DLSS (or Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology allows players with RTX graphics to see much higher FPS when playing Vanguard and Warzone at a high resolution.

DLSS sets your game to a lower resolution, increasing performance, but giving the appearance of high resolution. It’s the perfect combination of visuals and performance.

NVIDIA says you can see an FPS boost of up to 70% while playing Warzone at 4K.

How to turn on NVIDIA DLSS in Warzone

If you have an NVIDIA GPU, turning DLSS on is simple in Warzone. You can find it in the Post-Processing Effects tab of your graphics settings.

From there, you can set DLSS to be either Ultra Performance, Performance, Balanced, or Quality.

If you’re seeing FPS dips in Caldera, we’d recommend setting it at Ultra Performance or Performance. If you have a 30 Series graphics card, Balanced or Quality are excellent middle grounds.

Best Warzone graphics settings for low-end hardware

For a smooth experience, you want Warzone to remain above 60 FPS. However, you may notice that some pockets of Caldera will cause FPS drops. If you have an older graphics card such as the NVIDIA 1000 series, you’ll want to use the graphics settings below to make Warzone as smooth and pleasurable to play as possible.

Display

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Display Monitor: The monitor you wish to play Warzone on

The monitor you wish to play Warzone on Display adapter: Your graphics card

Your graphics card Screen Refresh Rate: Match your monitors refresh rate

Match your monitors refresh rate Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p)

100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p) Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

When setting a custom framerate, you want to set the Gameplay Custom Framerate limit to match your monitor’s refresh rate, e.g 144 FPS on a 144hz monitor. If your frames exceed your monitor’s refresh rate, you could see screen tearing.

You should set the Menu Custom Framerate Limit to 60, and the frame rate to Minimized to 5, which is the lowest option.

Details & Textures

Streaming Quality: Low

Low Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Particle Quality: Low

Low Bullet impacts and sprays: Disabled

Disabled Tessellation: Disabled

Disabled On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

When playing Warzone on an older gaming rig, you’ll need to sacrifice visual quality for performance. We recommend having everything here on Low or Normal so your game isn’t choppy and frustrating to play.

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled

If you have less than 16GB of RAM in your PC, we recommend disabling Cache Spot Shadows.

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA DLSS (NVIDIA RTX cards only): Performance

Performance Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Filmic Strength: 0.00

0.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0.00

No matter how powerful your system is, you should always disable Motion Blur and Filmic effects. These unnecessary effects give more visual noise to your game, making it look worse for no reason.

Best Warzone graphics settings for high-end hardware

When playing Warzone on a high-end gaming rig, you want to take full advantage of your expensive hardware. If you’re playing on a top-of-the-range NVIDIA 2000 or 3000 series card, you can crank up the visuals and still maintain a competitive FPS.

Here are the best graphics settings for playing Warzone on the best hardware.

Display

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Display Monitor: The monitor you wish to play Warzone on

The monitor you wish to play Warzone on Display adapter: Your graphics card

Your graphics card Screen Refresh Rate: Match your monitors refresh rate

Match your monitors refresh rate Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p)

100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p) Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

Disabled NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

When setting a custom framerate, you want to set the Gameplay Custom Framerate limit to match your monitor’s refresh rate, e.g 165 FPS on a 165hz monitor.

You should set the Menu Custom Framerate Limit to 60, and the frame rate to Minimized to 5, which is the lowest option.

Details & Textures

Streaming Quality: High

High Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Particle Quality: High

High Bullet impacts and sprays: Enabled

Enabled Tessellation: Disabled

Disabled On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: High

High DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled

Raytracing will be an unnecessary hit to your system, even on top-of-the-range GPUs and CPUs. To get the best balance between visuals and performance, you’re better off leaving Raytracing disabled.

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA DLSS: Balanced

Balanced Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Filmic Strength: 0.00

0.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0.00

Even with a powerful system, you should always disable Motion Blur and Filmic effects when trying to use the best Warzone PC settings. These unnecessary filters will create visual noise and make your game look worse without any advantages.

How to use NVIDIA filters in Warzone Pacific

If you’ve ever wondered why streamers’ and content creators’ versions of Warzone are so bright and colorful, the answer is NVIDIA filters.

Topic begins at 7:20

These filters applied over your game can increase brightness and color saturation, making Warzone a much more visually appealing game. Even though the pesky Roze skin was nerfed a few seasons ago, dark-colored Operator skins such as the Night Terror skin can blend into the environment. We’d only recommend using these on a high-end system, as it will give a slight hit to your FPS.

YouTuber JGOD has created an in-depth guide on how to use these filters to make Caldera look great.

Here’s a summary of how to apply NVIDIA filters to Warzone.

Open GeForce Experience Go to Settings Enable in-game overlay Launch Warzone Open GeForce Experience’s in-game overlay with Alt+Z Go to ‘Game Filter’ Use these settings:

Details

Sharpen: 33%

33% Clarity: 57%

57% HDR Toning: 25%

25% Bloom: 0%

Color

Tint Color: 0%

0% Tint Intensity: 0%

0% Temperature: 0

0 Vibrance: 56.8

Brightness / Contrast

Exposure: 0%

0% Contrast: 9%

9% Highlights: 0%

0% Shadows: -40%

-40% Gamma: 0%

Your game will now look even more bright and vibrant, making Warzone a pleasure to look at and play.

No matter your gaming rig, you can use these settings when playing Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, to get the optimal performance and visuals.

If you’re still experiencing low frames, it could be something wrong with your system or settings, so here’s how to fix low FPS issues in Warzone Pacific.

