G42 Cloud expands executive team by appointing Adrian Hobbs as new CPO | TahawulTech.com

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 4 August 2022: G42 Cloud; a leading UAE-based cloud computing provider, subsidiary of G42, an Abu Dhabi based AI and cloud computing company, has today announced a new addition to its executive leadership team with Adrian Hobbs confirmed as its Chief Platform Officer. In this newly created role, Adrian will report to G42 Cloud’s Chief Executive Officer, Talal Al Kaissi. This appointment helps to usher in the organisation’s next growth phase as enterprise cloud-adoption rapidly accelerates and with G42 Cloud offering a game-changing market proposition.

Adrian brings over 20 years of cross-industry experience to the role. He previously led multiple large-scale digital, cloud and technology transformations across Australia and the UAE. Adrian joins G42 Cloud from Emirates NBD in Dubai where he was part of the major banking group’s IT leadership team and helped pioneer an AED 1 billion digital transformation.

“I am delighted to announce Adrian’s appointment as our new Chief Platform Officer. His track record of success in cloud platform services, large-scale digital transformation, and complex enterprise architecture will prove critical as we double-down on our strategic growth agenda. Enterprise cloud expenditure is achieving double-digit annual growth so with the largest cloud footprint in the region and our unique value proposition centered around our sovereign cloud infrastructure, we are well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. Adrian will play a critical role in making this happen”, said Talal Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer, G42 Cloud.

“I’m joining G42 Cloud’s leadership team at a truly exciting moment. They have done a marvelous job in scaling the business during its early growth period and building a reputation for cloud service excellence. I look forward to delivering on our bold vision, and the even bigger opportunity to shape the future of cloud adoption across the EMEA region transforming how business is done. My strategic priorities include evolving our unique products and services to meet the increasingly sophisticated digital needs of our clients. Building strategic partnerships will be key so our clients can fully realise the benefits of cloud technology especially when it comes to enhancing their growth and efficiency, while meeting regulatory compliance requirements”, said Adrian Hobbs, Chief Platform Officer, G42 Cloud.

G42 Cloud aims to increase its market-leading position in the UAE and expand further across EMEA through its unique ability to offer clients fully independent, location-based cloud services satisfying all national data sovereignty requirements including for data processing. This is complimented by G42 Cloud’s comprehensive security proposition to maintain robust data protection, its AI-first approach to all service offerings, and its suite of corporate advisory services to help clients unlock the huge financial, regulatory, agility and innovation-based benefits of cloud technology.