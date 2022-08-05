Great Learning to host a webinar on “Cloud Computing: Applications in Healthcare and career prospects” on August 8  | India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News

Categories
New Delhi: Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher and professional education is hosting a webinar for working professionals pursuing a career in Cloud Computing. The webinar will provide insights on Cloud as a domain and also how to advance career in the domain. This engaging live session will be followed by a Q/A round with Krishnan L Narayan (President and Chief Technologist – Netracity. LLC | Ex – IBM) and Mamta Kajla (Senior Program Manager, Cloud Operations – Great Learning); where the speakers will talk about in-demand roles, key skills, and career paths. Furthermore, they will also discuss how the healthcare industry is adopting cloud services across the ecosystem. And last but not the least, the session will throw light on  how the PG Program in Cloud Computing offered by Great Lakes Executive Learning will help learners advance their careers.

This session will be conducted from 7:00pm IST, on August 8, 2022.

Registration Link for the Webinar (Free) – https://bit.ly/3S9Zsad



