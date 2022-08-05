Hip-hop heavyweights Danger Mouse and Black Thought on new album Cheat Codes and the lure of London

From Jimi Hendrix to The White Stripes to Lana Del Rey, American rock and pop stars have a long history of moving to the UK before finding fame; for hip-hop artists it is almost unheard of. Yet two leading lights of the genre — super-producer Danger Mouse and rapper Black Thought, who have collaborated on a new album — both spent time in London before making it big.

“I wasn’t going to London to make hip-hop music,” says Brian Burton, better known as Danger Mouse (a name inspired by the British children’s animated TV series), “I went there just to do something a little different.” He certainly did that, creating not only a signature sound but a signature idea by finding unexpected intersections between music genres, generations and cultures. It began in earnest with 2004’s The Grey Album, a “mash-up” record that combined Jay-Z’s vocals from The Black Album (2003) with tracks based on samples from The Beatles’ 1968 self-titled LP, often called The White Album.

Originally intended for a small digital-only release, the album received worldwide acclaim, including from Jay-Z, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr themselves. The Beatles’ record label, EMI, was less than impressed, however, issuing Burton and retailers who stocked the album with a cease-and-desist order. EMI bosses must have been further antagonised when 100,000 copies of the album were downloaded on “Grey Tuesday”, a one-day event hosted by the music industry activist group Downhill Battle on the grounds of sampling as fair use. It wasn’t by design, but Burton had disrupted the music industry.

By this time, the sage-like rapper Black Thought, real name Tariq Trotter, was already well-established as a co-founder of The Roots, a group that had pioneered new levels of musicianship in hip-hop with seminal albums such as Things Fall Apart (1999) and Phrenology (2002), often blending the personal with the political to striking effect. But back in the early 1990s, the group had made Kentish Town in north London their home after struggling to break through in their hometown of Philadelphia, and they performed endlessly.

Black Thought performing with The Roots in California in 1997 © Tim Mosenfelder/Getty



“I think it taught me an appreciation for the dynamic within the band, moving to London, all living together in one little flat and spending as much time around one another as we did,” reflects Trotter. “Not that we’re like The Beatles, the black version or the new version or anything, but I liken those days to the time The Beatles spent playing [in Hamburg’s red- light district] over in Germany and getting their 10,000 hours in.”

Both men are speaking to me over Zoom from New York. Burton, 45, joins first, appearing slightly sleepy-eyed in front of closed blinds. Trotter, 48, follows a few minutes later, wearing a bright pink hoody, Panama hat and his trademark shades.

London just seemed a little bit more romantic. I didn’t know what the hell would happen, honestly

Burton’s experience of London was more solitary. “I left Athens, Georgia, a great music scene but mostly known for indie rock. I didn’t know what I was doing.” He initially considered moving to New York or LA. “But London just seemed a little bit more romantic. I didn’t know what the hell would happen, honestly. And I only got a deal when I decided to start doing hip-hop and got my shit together.”

By 2005, only three years after he had been living in New Cross and pulling pints at The Rose pub in London Bridge, Burton found himself living in New York and in hot demand. He produced records for the virtual band Gorillaz and the cult rapper MF Doom. Around the same time, he began working with the vocalist Cee Lo Green to create Gnarls Barkley. The duo’s debut single “Crazy” became a worldwide hit in 2006 and the first single to top the UK singles chart on downloads alone. Since then, he has produced music for Adele, A$AP Rocky, Beck, U2 and Michael Kiwanuka, and won six Grammys.

Next week brings the release of Burton and Trotter’s album Cheat Codes. The first Danger Mouse hip-hop album since 2005 finds Burton returning to the blues and soul samples that served him so well earlier in his career. This, combined with the years spent producing for stadium rock stars, yields a rich cinematic sound — imagine if Ennio Morricone had made hip-hop. And in Black Thought he has found the perfect foil, a ruminative narrator for this noir epic.

Danger Mouse with Cee Lo Green — together they form the duo Gnarls Barkley © Alamy



Talk of a collaboration began in 2006 before being put on hold. Yet “there was always that kind of unfinished business”, as Burton puts it. The pair reconnected in 2018 and were in the studio together days later.

“I wasn’t thinking about it as a return [to hip-hop] or any of that other stuff,” says Burton. “I felt confident to let a lot of the music turn into what it would turn into, instead of trying to dictate it too much.”

The pandemic gave them the time they needed together in the studio, where they kept improving and replacing older songs with newer ones. Trotter believes this was key to the album’s success, crediting “the dynamic of us working together in the same place at the same time”.

Cheat Codes features a stellar cast of guests — A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels, Michael Kiwanuka, Raekwon, Kid Sister and others. Trotter says it was a matter of careful curation, “making sure that what [the guests are] bringing to the table is going to move the storytelling forward”.

One guest particularly intrigues: MF Doom, who died in 2020, appears on “Belize”. “After we did the Danger Doom album [in 2005], we did a group of songs together when I had already met Tariq. They were both fans of each other. And so I was kind of the middle person, and I had them each do a couple verses on this and a few different songs. But that one [“Belize”] wasn’t finished.”

For that track, Burton deploys subtle drums and melancholic trumpet. The song has the atmosphere of a Spaghetti Western, with two of the sharpest wordslingers in the business trading rhymes. “I think that particular verse stood out,” says Trotter of MF Doom. “He’s a rapper that so many of us have always held in such high regard.”

I feel like it was right around the time when folks were losing sight of what the hip-hop of our generation was founded upon

Despite being so revered himself, it wasn’t until 2018 that Trotter released his first Black Thought solo record, Streams of Thought, Vol 1. A major moment came in December 2017, when Trotter appeared on DJ Funkmaster Flex’s influential Hot 97 show. The result was an astounding 10-minute live freestyle; the YouTube video has more than 16mn views.

Trotter shrugs, saying it was “just another day at the office. That’s what I’ve been doing for 30 years. I feel like it was right around the time when folks were losing sight of what the hip-hop of our generation was founded upon. And so it served as a reminder.”

He continues to go places other rappers won’t or can’t. On Cheat Codes’ title track, there is a lyric that stands out: “Blackness is not a monolith/A lot of n*ggas got to see psychologists to understand why we wallow where the bottom is.”

In light of this song and recent albums such as Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, I ask Trotter if rap has begun a new chapter in exploring issues such as mental health and male vulnerability. “I think there aren’t very many places left to go creatively as an emcee, or as a songwriter, but within oneself,” he says. “All the posturing and the bullshit that not only hip-hop culture but culture in general has adopted . . . It’s about just whittling that shit down, back to something that feels pure.”

‘Cheat Codes’ is released by BMG on August 12

FT Weekend Festival, London Save the date for Saturday 3 September to listen to over 100 authors, scientists, politicians, chefs, artists and journalists at Kenwood House Gardens, London. Choose from 10 tents packed with ideas and inspiration and an array of perspectives, featuring everything from debates to tastings, performances and more. Book your pass at ft.com/ftwf

Find out about our latest stories first — follow @ftweekend on Twitter