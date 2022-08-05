Categories
HOA hoping to net $800K to turn tennis courts into homes in BR neighborhood


BATON ROUGE – A quiet, upscale enclave is hoping to net nearly $1,000,000 by selling and possibly subdividing its tennis courts.

The courts in the Walden subdivision were listed Friday for $800,000.  According to a Realtor.com listing, the property is just shy of 1.5 acres and is a “huge opportunity” for someone to subdivide.

Homes in the area – a community of a handful of houses on Baird Drive, Thoreau Drive and Harts Mill Lane lining private lakes – are selling between $599,000 and $1.3 million.

The property listed for sale is owned by the Walden Homeowners Association, according to property records.



