How To Make The Most Of Your Relationship As A Stepmom To A Teen

It is not easy to be a stepmother, and you are thrown into this role without a guidebook or a list of rules that will help you on your way. While you likely know your partner’s children and spend a lot of time with them, the moment you become a bride, you are now an official stepmom.

If your new partner has older children, this can be even more challenging. They may still be struggling with the break-up of their parents’ marriage, and even if you have a good relationship with them, it is one that has to be fostered and cared for.

You may not be their mom, but you hope to be a close and influential person in their lives. You likely love them as if they were your own, and you want to make sure everyone gets the most they can out of this relationship. There are ways that stepmom can make sure that she is getting the best out of her relationship with her teenage stepchildren, and that they are getting the exact same thing.

RELATED: Boy Has Sweetest Reaction To Stepmom Marrying His Dad

Don’t Change Anything

Via Pexels

Sometimes, when we are trying to make the most out of something, we need to spend some time looking at what we don’t want to do. According to WikiHow, stepmoms want to make sure that they are not changing anything. From the moment they come into their stepchildren’s lives, until now, they shouldn’t change anything. This is a great way to make sure the relationship stays the same, and that everyone remains happy and calm in the relationship.





If your relationship suddenly changes with your stepchild, then this could put it all at risk. They may not see you as a trustworthy figure anymore, and even if you are cordial with each other, you are not likely to get the same out of the relationship anymore.

Put Them First

Via Pexels

Just as you would with your own children, whether you have them or not, you need to put your stepchild first. By respecting their privacy and taking their needs into consideration before your own, you are letting them know that you are a safe space to come to because they feel respected. Let everything flow naturally, and don’t force them to hang out with you, or do things with you. When the relationship is allowed to grow naturally, it is going to reap the most benefits.

Know Who You Are

via Unsplash / Taylor Smith

According to Chatelaine, the best thing you can remember is that you are not their mother, and you don’t have to try and be. Be clear in what your role is, and what your relationship is with your stepchild. However, some stepmoms have a hard time defining their role in their stepchild’s life, but a relationship will help make you aware of it. It has been said to be a mix between an older sibling, and a “cool” aunt kind of figure. Embrace this role, and the relationship will flourish right alongside it.

It is also important to be patient, and this goes for the stepchild as well. If you are patient with each other, and just take some time to sit and listen to each other, you are going to have the best relationship. It will also allow you to get the most out of the relationship because you have built a sense of trust and confidence.

Just Enjoy The Time

Credit: Pixabay

Sometimes, we move through life too fast, and it is easy to do. With work, and other responsibilities hanging over our heads, it is easy to get caught up in life and forget to just sit and enjoy the moments. According to Café Mom, it is important to just pause and enjoy the time you are spending with your stepchildren. Whether you guys are at the mall hanging out, or just sitting at home binge-watching the latest Netflix show, just enjoy it. If you find something you both really enjoy doing, do it again.

It is also a good idea to invite their parent to whatever outing they want. Stepmom can ask dad to come hang out with them too. By seeing how well the relationship works and seeing them as a unit, it can help any teenager who may still have some “iffy” feelings about this change.

It is also wise to leave all the discipline to dad, or the biological parent. You can help give advice and guide a teenager on the right choice, but staying out of the discipline aspect can help make sure the relationship between the two of you flourishes. You don’t have to be the “bad guy.”

Sources: WikiHow, Chatelaine, Café Mom