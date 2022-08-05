How to Watch ‘Bullet Train’ Right Now

Sometimes, you don’t want a Marvel or DC movie. Sometimes you don’t want to have to worry about continuity or complex plot, you just want a fun, fast-paced action movie. That’s where Bullet Train comes in.

Starring Brad Pitt alongside a host of other well-known actors (Eternals and Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, former MCU star and future Sony-Marvel anti-hero Aaron-Taylor Johnson, and even music superstar Bad Bunny), Bullet Train’s premise is simple: an agent (Pitt) has to fight his way through a train of various adversaries to complete his mission. Beyond that, the film’s an excuse to sit back and relax and watch fight after fight after fight.

While the critic score for the movie is less than stellar at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences are enjoying themselves and the film has an impressive 83% audience rating as of the time of writing. There’s a clear consensus: although it may not succeed in everything it attempts, Bullet Train is an entertaining ride for action fans.

The film premiered in theaters on August 5, but of course not everyone is looking to book tickets for an in-person experience. Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and the various other streaming services out there have forever changed how audiences consume television and movies. As soon as a month after a theatrical release, we can watch films in the comfort of our own homes as long as we’re subscribed to the right platforms. So there’s no shame in asking the now popular question: when will this movie be available to stream?

Here’s what we know.

How to Watch Bullet Train

As of now, Bullet Train is only available in theaters. But good news for the majority of cord-cutters: it’ll eventually head to Netflix.

According to IGN, thanks to a deal between Netflix and Sony, Bullet Train (much like Sony’s Uncharted, which landed on Netflix on August 5) will head to Netflix after its initial theatrical release. Although there’s no telling exactly when the film will join the platform, it could be as early as late 2022.

So for now, head to the theaters if you want to see Brad Pitt’s latest movie, and we’ll update this space as soon as Bullet Train makes its way to Netflix.

Milan Polk is an Editorial Assistant for Men’s Health who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle reporting, and has worked for New York Magazine’s Vulture and Chicago Tribune.