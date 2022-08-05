Is Easter Sunday on Netflix?

It’s not surprising that some comedy fans are eager to know if they can watch Easter Sunday on the streaming service Netflix. Make sure to keep reading to find out if subscribers will be able to enjoy the incredibly funny motion picture.

Actor and comedian Jo Koy stars as Joe Valencia, who plays a down-on-his-luck comedian with the same profession that takes his adopted son to an Easter celebration with his loud and dysfunctional Filipino family. Things don’t go as planned, and the heartwarming hilarity that ensues with the silly shenanigans the characters engage in make Easter Sunday a gut-busting good time fans of comedy will not want to miss.

Also starring in Easter Sunday is a talented lineup of players that includes Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The film was directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, whose credits include The Dukes of Hazzard, The Babymakers, Super Troopers, Club Dread and Beerfest. In addition, Easter Sunday was written by Ken Cheng and Kate Angelo. But can subscribers see what they put together on the streamer?

Is Easter Sunday available on Netflix?

There is no shortage of side-splitting cinematic comedies ready to experience now on the streamer. But unfortunately, Easter Sunday is not one of the many laugh-out-loud choices available on Netflix. That is unlikely to change as the film is a Universal movie and will likely go to Peacock.

Luckily for subscribers, as previously mentioned, the streaming powerhouse has an ample amount of laugh riot affairs for members to enjoy. Some of these wickedly funny titles include The Man From Toronto, Don’t Look Up, Thunder Force and Murder Mystery.

Where you can watch Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is only in theaters starting on August 5, 2022.

You can check out the trailer below: