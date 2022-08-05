Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality to me when I was nine years old’ says Christina Ricci

“In like the simplest terms, yeah. He was like, ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man. And when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

At this point, chat show host Andy wondered why the actress didn’t ask her onscreen mother – gay icon Cher – about homosexuality.

She responded: “I know, we should’ve run right over [to her trailer]!”

After her debut in Mermaids, Christina went on to immortalise the role of Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.