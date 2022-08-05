JoJo Siwa’s Mom Called Out Candace Cameron Bure And Explained What “Really” Happened

“Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way.”
As you probably know, there’s been some drama between two unlikely celebrities recently — JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure. It happened when JoJo participated in a TikTok trend where she named Candace the “rudest celeb” she’s met.
Candace then shared an Instagram video and said that she called JoJo on the phone to hash things out. She said JoJo explained that Candace upset her at the Fuller House premiere when she was 11 years old and asked Candace for a picture.
After Candace’s video, JoJo spoke with Page Six about the headline-making moment. “I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”
Candace’s daughter Natasha then called out JoJo for making the TikTok. “For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a ‘rough experience.’ This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone,” she said. “Grow up.”
Well JoJo’s mother Jessalyn is now telling her side of the story. In a new Instagram, Jessalyn shared a clip from her podcast Success with Jess — straight from an episode that came out way before this drama.
First, let’s get into the caption. Jessalyn wrote, “I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version.”
“At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way,” she added.
“It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”
WOW, OK. Now let’s get into the video. Talking to her cohosts, Jessalyn asked if they wanted to hear a “sad,” “sour” celebrity encounter.
“Candace Cameron. Sad. So sad. First of all, I have been obsessed with her since the premiere episode of Full House. And second of all, JoJo was obsessed with her.”
“So we go to the Fuller House premiere. It’s awesome, it’s quaint. There’s not a lot of people there,” she continued.
“There’s not a lot of people there. All of the people from the show are there and they show you two episodes. It was so fun. After it, we were all upstairs on the balcony. Uncle Jesse [John Stamos] was there, Joey [Dave Coulier] and Stephanie [Jodie Sweetin] — everyone’s taking pictures. It was amazing.”
“Then, they move the party across the street to this little Italian restaurant. And it was kinda crowded because it wasn’t, like, a huge theater. And JoJo ran into DJ.”
“JoJo’s like, ‘Oh my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?'”
“[Candace] was like, ‘Not now. Maybe later,'” Jess said, giving a very cold impression of Candace’s response.
“She just couldn’t be bothered. You know what, maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get a hold of the babysitter. I do not know what was going on. But it’s funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that — ‘not now, maybe later.'”
“And it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give you that. And that was so long ago, and I still remember it.”
Wow. Candace has not responded to this video, but we’ll definitely keep you updated if she does.
