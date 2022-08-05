Keep Breathing season 2: Will there be another series?

Alternatively, Keep Breathing could completely shake up its format and become an anthology show where a new protagonist is thrown into a life or death scenario as they take on their inner demons.

This could mean a completely new cast and story with similar themes to the original thriller series.

Should the show take an anthology route, there could be another remote location such as a desert or the middle of the ocean for the new character to survive.

Keep Breathing was conceived four years ago with Gero saying he and Gall wanted to make what he termed a “serene thriller”.

He said they wanted a show which “could be terrifying and urgent to watch, but could have moments of serenity, started to unfold”.

Keep Breathing is streaming on Netflix now