Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship

Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

“They did break up this week amicably due to distance and schedules,” the source said.

The pair, who became Instagram official in March and made their red carpet debut in May, have been romantically linked since October 2021.

In an episode of her Hulu series, Kardashian opened up about meeting Davidson when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” and making a connection with him.