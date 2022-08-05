KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook 2022-2026: Growth Driven by Rising Investments in Data Centers from Private Sector and Government Support Towards Technology and Cloud First Policy – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policy” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Detailed Analysis on the KSA Data Center Market:
KSA is the largest ICT market in the MENA, and it is well-positioned to become a technology service and cloud hub with access to international connectivity through the Red Sea and the Gulf. KSA Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. Shifts in creative media content towards Content Delivery Networks, IoT, growth of big data and the roll out of 5G is driving the demand for data consumption in KSA. Improvement in network connectivity, government support, and rapid growth in the adoption of big data, and IoT services have been strong enablers for the growth of the KSA data Center market.
KSA Data Center is moderately concentrated market with STC and Mobily are the top player with most number of data centers. Majority of the Data Center operators are in collaborative terms with other market players to expand their business and reach to the rising demand of data usage by end users.
The KSA Data Center Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The KSA government’s smart city initiatives, adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud first policy are driving the demand for Data Centers.
Detailed Analysis on the KSA Cloud Services Market:
The high upfront costs, higher power tariffs, maintenance-related issues, security and high real estate costs are increasingly tipping the scale in favor of third-party Data Centre operators. Increasing preference of companies to reduce complexity of enterprise ICT environment, coupled with increasing demand for computing, storage capacity in KSA. Saudi’s Cloud Services market has seen a tremendous growth due to surge in online activities majorly in all workplace systems along with investments and new market entrants. The Cloud Services Market in KSA is moderately concentrated comprising various global and local cloud services operators with Oracle and STC being the most popular cloud services provider.
KSA Cloud Services Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The Cloud service market is driven by multiple upcoming projects by Google, Oracle and Alibaba and proliferation of IoT and digitization.
Key Segments Covered: KSA Data Center Market
By Type of Data Center
- Co-Location Data Centers
- Managed Data Centers
By Type of Co-Location Data Centers on the basis of Number of Racks
- Wholesale Co-Location Data Centers
- Retail Co-Location Data Centers
By Type of Clients
- Domestic Clients
- Global Clients
By Type of Tier Level
- Tier II Data Centers
- Tier III Data Centers
- Tier IV Data Centers
By Region on the basis of Number of Racks
- Riyadh
- Jeddah
- Dammam
- Others
By Type of End Users
- IT/ITes
- Government
- Telecom
- Retail
- Communication and Media
- E-Commerce
- Transport and Logistics
KSA Cloud Services Market
By Type of Cloud Services
- Cloud Application Service (SaaS)
- Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)
- Cloud Application Infrastructure Service (PaaS)
By Type of Clients
- Domestic Clients
- Global Clients
By Type of End Users
- IT/ITes
- Healthcare
- E-Commerce
- Communication and Media
- Telecom
- Transport and Logistics
- Government
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Country Overview of KSA
3. Comparison of KSA Data Center Market with other Countries
4. Demand and Supply side of KSA Data Center and Market Cloud Services
5. KSA Data Center Market Overview and Genesis
6. KSA Data Center Market Segmentation
7. Competition Framework for KSA Data Center Market
8. Outlook and Future Projections for KSA Data Center Market
9. Snapshot of Data Construction Companies in KSA Data Center Market
10. KSA Cloud Services Market Overview
11. KSA Cloud Services Market Segmentation
12. Competition Framework for KSA Cloud Services Market
13. Outlook and Future Projections for KSA Cloud Services Market
14. End User Analysis of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market
15. KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Industry Analysis
16. Covid-19 on KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market
17. Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations
18. Case Study Analysis
18. Research Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Nournet
- Detasad
- Mobily
- STC
- Salam
- Gulf Data Hub
- Nournet
- DetaSad
- Go DC
- Gateway Gulf
- Nashirnet
- Cloud Service Market
- STC
- SITE
- Mobily
- Zain
- SAP
- Edarat
- Detasad
- Oracle
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqy3sl
Source link