Lambeau living: New option for season ticket holders

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Forget the hotel or AirBnB, there’s a new option for Packers season ticket holders for the upcoming season.

“We really wanted to offer something and just see how it worked,” said Charlie Millerwise.

Millerwise is Director of Development for the Packers. He’s hoping you’ll consider moving into Titletown Flats for the upcoming season.

“Everything you would expect when you walk into a hotel,” Millerwise told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

They are offering up fully furnished apartments and they can be yours from September through February.

“Linens, knives, forks, plates, everything you would need to move, unpack, and call it home for the season,” Millerwise explained.

It’s the first time the Packers have considered anything like this. Think of it as a 6-month apartment lease because that’s exactly what it is.

You’ll get access to all the amenities, like great views of Lambeau, a gym, and plenty of space for you and your dog outside.

However, this is not just meant for any fan. It’s for the die-hard season ticket holders who want a very different option.

“So many of our season ticket holders come a long ways away,” Millerwise said. “They’re here for every game. And let’s be honest, in Wisconsin it gets cold. You could leave your snowmobile gear here, and your cold weather stuff. We think it’s a convenience that people will pick up on.”

It’s also a lot cooler than your typical corporate rental.

“We have limited availability right now,” Millerwise said. “I think we’ll see how it goes. If it becomes really popular, we may increase it a bit.”

There are one and two bedrooms available. Prices begin at $2,500 a month. You can see what’s available on the Titletown Flats website.