Leroy Gibbs children: How many children does the NCIS star have?

Leroy Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) was a father figure to his team at NCIS, encouraging them to do better and giving his colleagues a shoulder to cry on when in need. The CBS police procedural wouldn’t have been the same without him either as fans loved seeing Gibbs on the job as well as away from the office. Here’s everything there is to know about Gibbs’ family life.

How many children does NCIS’ Leroy Gibbs have?

Prior to Gibbs joining NCIS, he was a Gunnery Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.

He was ready to be deployed when he met local girl Shannon Fielding (Darby Stanchfield) for the first time, having quietly admired her from afar.

Despite him leaving, Gibbs and Shannon started dating and it is later revealed that she was his inspiration for his famous rules as she was creating her own to live by.

The happy couple tied the knot in December 1981 and welcomed their one and only child in 1982, a daughter they named Kelly Gibbs.

