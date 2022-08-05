Liverpool take action with BBC and Sky invites after Martin Tyler’s Hillsborough comments

Liverpool have reportedly invited both the BBC News and Sky Sports to meet with club representatives to discuss the narrative around the Hillsborough disaster. Sky commentator Martin Tyler came under fire on Friday morning after he appeared to link the disaster with hooliganism.

Tyler appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday to mark this month’s 30th anniversary of the Premier League. And he said: “It was a great adventure and 3,000 live matches later – not all commentated by me thankfully for the public – it does seem like it worked. You have got to remember football was in a bit of a crisis at that time. We weren’t that long after Hillsborough and other hooligan-related issues as well, so it was very much a difficult time for the game generally.”

Tyler’s wording was widely condemned and he later issued an apology. “This morning, while discussing various crises facing football 30 years ago, I referred to some examples including the Hillsborough disaster and also controversy over hooliganism at matches,” acknowledged the veteran broadcaster.

“These are two separate issues. There is no connection at all between the Hillsborough disaster and hooliganism. I know that and I was not implying that there was. I apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for any misunderstanding.”

