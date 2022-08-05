Local Mom-And-Pop Business Aims To Make Travel Into Tampa Airport Easier For Parents





TAMPA, FL — Hauling around luggage is usually the least enjoyable part of any trip. But for families traveling with small children, packing often means bringing along car seats, strollers and even a Pack ‘n Play.

Flying with all that extra gear is not only exhausting, but it can also be costly with extra baggage fees. Now, families traveling into Tampa International Airport have a new option. Instead of bringing all the baby gear on the plane, arriving passengers for the first time can take advantage of a new rental service specifically designed for parents with kids on the go. Our Little Suitcase began offering baby equipment rentals from the baggage claim area of the airport back in July. Owners Keith and Becky Buckingham of Plant City thought the idea would help alleviate stress for parents traveling with their kids.

TPA

Our Little Suitcase began offering baby equipment rentals from the baggage claim area of the airport back in July. Between rentals, all items are thoroughly cleaned. Hard surfaces are wiped down with hydrogen peroxide and all removeable covers are laundered in a hypoallergenic detergent specifically for babies, the couple said.

“We want to make sure we provide a clean and safe product for our little ones,” said Becky Buckingham, noting that they have a saying: “We don’t want you sharing your vacation with the last vacationer.” Baby equipment rentals are nothing new, but having a rental location right in the baggage claim area of an airport is certainly unique. The business is located in the Main Terminal at Level 1 Red Baggage Claim behind the Southwest Airlines baggage office near the SkyConnect elevator.

“The Concessions and Commercial Parking Department welcomes this unique service to the airport,” said Joel Feldman, Tampa International Airport’s senior manager of airport concessions. “We’re very excited to help make this new service available to our customers.” Rental prices range from between $65 to $200, depending on the equipment and length of the rental. The company will even deliver beach chairs, toys and umbrellas to families vacationing along certain sections of the Pinellas County beaches.

For more information on Our Little Suitcase and the company’s plans for serving TPA customers, click here.