Love in the Villa and 9 best romantic Netflix movies still to come in 2022

Purple Hearts, Wedding Season and Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between are just a few of the great romantic movies we’ve seen on Netflix this year. But there are many more best romantic Netflix movies still to come in 2022!

From Kat Graham and Tom Hopper’s upcoming rom-com Love in the Villa to the Lili Reinhart-led movie Look Both Ways, Netflix has many romances for you to get swept up in planned for later this year. We don’t have release dates for everything yet, but there are several coming up in August and September, followed by a few that will likely come out for the holiday season.

Without further ado, let’s get into some of the best romantic Netflix movies still to come in 2022!

Best romantic Netflix movies still to come in 2022

Love in the Villa

The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham and The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper are teaming up for a sweet summer romance. Julie Hutton (Graham) needs a break from her daily life after a breakup, so she books a getaway to Veronica, Italy, only to discover that the villa she booked was mistakenly double-booked.

Now she’ll have to share her vacation with a handsome British man (Hopper). But perhaps destiny has something big in store for her on this trip. Besides Hopper and Graham, Love in the Villa also stars Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi.

Streaming September 1

After Ever Happy

After Ever Happy is the fourth and final film in the After film series, based on the novels by Anna Todd. While we’re pretty certain this movie is going to come to Netflix this year, keep in mind that things could change as a date has not been confirmed.

But, Netflix has handled the international distribution of previous After movies so we do expect it to come to Netflix within the months following its theatrical premiere. Prime Video is expected to release the film in the UK.

The fourth After film will follow Tessa and Hardin as they work through difficulties. Tessa faces a personal tragedy and Hardin must face something from his past. Shocking truths about their respective families come to the surface as Tessa and Hardin try to face the next chapter of their relationship together.

Releasing in theaters on September 7, Netflix date TBA

Look Both Ways

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart stars in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy film Look Both Ways. On her graduation night, Natalie’s (Reinhart) life splits into two directions. In one, she becomes pregnant and stays in her hometown, and in the other, she doesn’t get pregnant and moves to Los Angeles.

Both parallel lives are filled with new love, surprising discoveries and a chance for Natalie to pursue her dreams in different, meaningful ways. Look Both Ways also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson and Nia Long.

Streaming on August 17

More of the best romantic Netflix movies coming in 2022

Heartsong – Turkish romantic comedy, releasing August 10

The Next 365 Days – Final installment in 365 Days series, releasing August 19

That’s Amor – Romantic comedy, releasing August 25

20th Century Girl – South Korean romance, release date TBA

Falling for Christmas – Lindsay Lohan-starring holiday romance, release date TBA

Tonight You Are Sleeping with Me – Polish romance based on book, release date TBA

Which of these best romantic Netflix movies still to come this year are you most looking forward to? Bookmark this page and check back later as we’ll keep it updated as we get confirmed release dates!