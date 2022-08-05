Man, 25, Murdered Over ‘illicit Relationship’ | Agra News – Times of India

Agra: A 25-year-old man, a shoe manufacturing unit owner, was found dead in a pool of blood at his under-construction house under Sikandra police station jurisdiction on Friday. The throat of the victim was slit with a knife, police said. A resident of Rakabganj locality, victim Sikandar Kardam had gone to sleep at his under-construction house on Thursday. The family members of the victim claimed that their neighbours murdered Sikandar.

According to police sources, Sikandar was unmarried and had been in a relationship with a married woman, in his neighborhood. One of the victim’s cousins claimed, “Sikandar used to talk to a woman in his neighborhood. Bunty, the husband of the woman, killed Sikandar on suspicion that they were having an affair. Sikandar along with his four sisters, an elder brother and parents was living in a rented house in Rakabganj locality. The family was going to shift to their new house under construction in Sikandra locality.” Deputy superintendent of police Archana Singh said, “On basis of a complaint received from the family members, an FIR has been registered.”

