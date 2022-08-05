Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag makes Frenkie de Jong transfer declaration

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted the club need to make signings before the summer transfer deadline. But he has indicated that it’s Frenkie de Jong or nothing in terms of midfield options as uncertainty looms over his priority target.

United have been chasing De Jong all summer and agreed an initial £63million deal with Barcelona weeks ago. However, issues over deferred salary payments, adding up to £17m, owed to the player have derailed the club’s attempts to get the transfer over the line in the final stages.

Ahead of United’s Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, Ten Hag has stressed the need for players, but only ones who fit the right profile in his Old Trafford rebuild. The Dutchman added that he’s content with his current squad, suggesting he might not bolster his midfield ranks further if De Jong is unattainable.

He told reporters: “We want Frenkie? It’s about the right players… At this moment, we have players in that position who perform really well. It would be a good situation [to sign more players], but I am happy with the current squad. We need players. You don’t need any player; you need the right player.”

