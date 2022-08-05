Man Utd face Frenkie de Jong ‘nightmare’ as ‘someone at the top’ spilled transfer info

He has previously claimed that he wants to remain at Barcelona, but the club need to make a big sale this summer to be able to fund their acquisitions of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

“I prefer to stay with Barcelona,” De Jong told ESPN in May. “Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.”

De Jong’s preference may have changed since, as United and Chelsea intensified their efforts to sign the midfielder but a deal for either club does not appear any closer to being finalised.

