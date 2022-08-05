Michael Redfern dead: Legendary Oxo dad actor and Porridge star dies aged 79

Michael will be best remembered for his role as the dad in Oxo’s iconic adverts, lighting up the screen with his trademark moustache for 16 years.

Lynda, who played his wife the Oxo mum in the ads, died back in 2016 with her husband by her side.

He previously said of working with Lynda: “I was a face but she was a name and a very good actress.”

The former Loose Women panellist announced she had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in July 2013 and stopped her chemotherapy in August 2014, confirming she had months to live.