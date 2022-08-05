NCIS LA’s Caleb Castille confirms return of key setting in season 14 sneak peek ‘Best day’

He told TV Insider: “That certainly has to play out. We started to see the beginning of the friction between the two of them as he starts to find more about his past that seemed to have been put to bed.

“Before he can sort of resolve this with her, she goes back to Syria.

“In the end, we will understand why she did it and that there were some other circumstances involved that save Hetty from being a bad guy,

“But it’s still a bit of a bit of a sore subject for Callen and something he’s gonna have to learn to live with.”

NCIS Los Angeles season 14 premieres on CBS in the USA on October 9. A UK release date is yet to be announced.