‘Need surgery to survive!’ Danniella Westbrook unveils plans for three more operations

The morale-boosting celeb stated in one recent post: “Anything is possible if you believe in yourself.”

Earlier in the year, Danniella went through a trauma when she discovered that Sam Mitchell, the EastEnders character she had played on and off since she was a 15-year-old schoolgirl, was being offered to Kim Medcalf.

Her rival had previously been regarded as a stand-in, before it was announced that she would be returning as Sam in 2022, and not Danniella.

“Yet again this poor woman has to recreate a Samantha Mitchell as close to my last two recent come backs on the square,” she exclaimed on Twitter.

Despite her EastEnders disappointment, it seems that Danniella is looking forward to the future, having assured her fans that she has “big plans” ahead.