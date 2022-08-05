Categories
No recession in sight in SW FL, a Florida economist says


Amir Ferreira Neto, director of Florida Gulf Coast University's Regional Economic Research Institute, talks about the state of the local economy at the Hilton Naples on Aug. 3, 2022. The event was sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.

With mixed signals, the local economy looks like “murky water.”

That’s how economist Amir Ferreira Neto sees it anyway.

He used the analogy in a talk this week about the state of the local economy, sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.

The casual, conversational event, held Wednesday afternoon at the Hilton Naples, featured Neto, the director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Regional Economic Research Institute, and Melanie Schmees, the chamber’s director of business and economic research.

Neto — up first — wasted no time in getting to his point.

“It’s a mess,” he said of the U.S. economy.

“There is mixed signals all over the place,” Neto said. “And Southwest Florida is no different.”

