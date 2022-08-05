No recession in sight in SW FL, a Florida economist says

With mixed signals, the local economy looks like “murky water.”

That’s how economist Amir Ferreira Neto sees it anyway.

He used the analogy in a talk this week about the state of the local economy, sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.

The casual, conversational event, held Wednesday afternoon at the Hilton Naples, featured Neto, the director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Regional Economic Research Institute, and Melanie Schmees, the chamber’s director of business and economic research.

Neto — up first — wasted no time in getting to his point.

“It’s a mess,” he said of the U.S. economy.

“There is mixed signals all over the place,” Neto said. “And Southwest Florida is no different.”

Is Southwest Florida in a recession?

So is Southwest Florida in a recession? Not at this point, Neto said, because there are still positive economic indicators.

One of those positive indicators? Strong sales tax collections, a sign consumers are not slowing down their spending, at least in any big way.

In the five-county region that includes Lee and Collier, seasonally-adjusted taxable sales totaled more than $3.48 billion in May. They were up 7% over the year, but down 3% from April, according to the Economic Research Institute’s latest report.

Other good signs? Locally, businesses are still hiring, real estate is still selling and GDP — a measurement of the goods and services produced — is still growing, Neto said.

“Overall, I don’t think we’re in a recession yet,” he said. “Are we going to be in one? I don’t know.”

There are some negative indicators, including less favorable responses to the research institute’s business climate surveys.

In the third quarter survey in Lee County, for example, more business owners and executives said they felt both economic and industry conditions are — and would be — worse in the year ahead.

In Collier County, a similar survey showed the economic expectations of business owners for the next 12 months at their lowest point ever — since the study began in 2020.

“They are not feeling very hopeful,” Neto said.

Tourism remains one of the region’s leading industries, so it’s especially important to keep an eye on it, he said.

Inflation can discourage travel

Inflation can discourage travel, translating to fewer visitors in Southwest Florida, which can mean fewer jobs, Neto said.

While passenger traffic is still up by 17.6% year-to-date at Southwest Florida International Airport, in June it fell by 21% over the year.

In May, the airport also saw fewer passengers than it did in the same month last year.

It’s one of the key indicators contributing to the “murky waters,” Neto said, which may not dissipate anytime soon.

If there is a recession, it’s likely to hit the region hard, based on past history, he said.

“We may get hit harder,” Neto said. “But, we’ll recover sooner.”

It took the U.S. economy 95 months to recover from the Great Recession, but the local economy bounced back in 87 months, he said, pointing to the notable difference in one of many tables he shared in his data-packed presentation.

As for today’s inflation, Neto said it’s not necessarily bad, and it’s better than a recession, which typically lasts longer and results in higher unemployment, as economic output slows.

Taming inflation, he said, requires both monetary and fiscal policy, and for that reason, he’s glad to see Congress trying to take action, with the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, although its passage is still uncertain.

After Neto’s talk, Schmees drilled into some Collier-specific economic information.

With nearly 386,000 residents, the county’s population is expected to grow by more than 35,000 over the next five years.

To sustain its projected growth, the county needs to add 44,000 new jobs by 2030, she said, and that could prove challenging for a number of reasons. Those reasons include:

The county has 25,000 fewer millennials and 70,000 more workers retiring soon, versus the national average for areas of its same size.

Every month, there are 7,000 to 10,000 unique jobs posted online in the county, and job openings are consistently greater than the number of unemployed residents.

The 55-and-up population continues to grow faster than any other segment in the county, meaning more retirees.

What is leading the way? Retail trade, health care, accommodation and food services

As for the county’s top industries, not much has changed. The retail trade, health care and accommodation and food services continue to lead the way, Schmees said.

There are multiple reasons that companies want to locate and stay in Collier County, she said, including a high quality of life and Florida’s business-friendly climate.

However, there are some significant deterrents too, Schmees pointed out, from the high impact fees the county charges on new construction to the county’s lack of economic incentives — or other funding — to help them sprout and grow.

In Collier, affordable or suitable space for business expansion is hard to find, she said, with just a 1.3% vacancy rate in the industrial market, and a limited supply of commercial land to build on.

The lack of affordable housing continues to be a big concern for the area’s employers, as they look to attract and hire more employees, Schmees said, with little of it in the pipeline.

In Florida, some counties are much more aggressive in their business recruitment and economic diversification efforts.

Offering up Palm Beach as an example, Schmees pointed out the success it’s had in becoming the “Wall Street of the South,” or a hub for financial firms, which has created thousands of high-income jobs.

“Right now, we just kind of sit back,” she said, waiting for businesses to come knocking on the door in Collier County.