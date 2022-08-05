Protean eGov Technologies Limited Launches Cloud Services For Business Enterprises

Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited announced the launch of Protean Cloud Services, an AI-powered private cloud offering for business enterprises.

Protean Cloud Services has been launched today at Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave at SJCE Mysuru Campus. Sri. Sri. Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji (His Holiness, Suttur Matt, JSS Mahavidyapeetha) and Sri. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (His Highness, Maharaja of Mysore) were present at the launch along with other dignitaries.On this special occasion that marks the launch of Protean Cloud Services and celebration of Protean’s 25 years journey of digital transformation, a Special Cover has been launched by the Department of Post. Shri. S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle was present at the occasion.

Protean provides advanced infrastructure coupled with enterprise-grade security framework and governance. Protean now aims to extend its expertise in managing data centres for e-governance solutions to provide cloud services to Indian enterprises. The company has collaborated with Vigyanlabs Innovations Private Limited, a technology innovator and holder of global patents, to roll out cloud services in India, including but not limited to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

The launch of ‘Protean Cloud’ is in synergy with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission that seeks to enable digital transformation and adoption of homegrown technology solutions in citizen-centric IT-enabled services. It features a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) configuration with a comprehensive security framework and the certainty of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Protean also offers computing power for carrying out analytics using AI and ML with complete flexibility for customers to configure systems as per their needs.

Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Limited said, “ We believe that Protean has been at the forefront of creating digital public infrastructure, and developing innovative universal citizen centric e-governance solutions at a population scale. With cloud hosted technology and infrastructure proving to be suited for high availability, compute and throughput requirements of large scale implementations with mission critical workloads, we are taking a step further in this direction by launching our own Cloud Services.”

“We are delighted to partner with Vigyanlabs Innovations to provide ‘Made-in-India’ energy-efficient cloud services for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is an innovation driven organization, focused on building robust and affordable products based on green computing. We continue to support Indian entrepreneurs and home-grown technologies to scale globally. We are confident that our partnership will encourage more Indian corporates to invest in home grown technology solutions in the days to come,” Mr. Sethi added.