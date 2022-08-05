Redditors are convinced there’s a correlation between Kyler Murray’s poor play and Call of Duty

You kind of knew this was coming, didn’t you?
The whole Kyler Murray and the “independent study” clause in his contract was the NFL offsesason’s weirdest kerfuffle — the Arizona Cardinals initially put in a clause stating he had to study without playing video games or watch TV for four hours a week, which doesn’t seem like a good thing for the franchise when you’re paying him large stacks of money.
They eventually removed the clause, but it was too late: It was a huge mess.
So what happened next? Well, NFL fans on Reddit and elsewhere are trying to find correlation between Call of Duty — a game he’s played a ton — and his poor play on the field, perhaps suggesting he was playing instead of studying.
So we’ve collected all the statistical analyses here:
One guy looked at his performance when there’s a Double XP weekend:
A statistical analysis of NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray’s performance shows that he plays worse when there’s active Double XP weekends happening in Call of Duty. There were rumors stating that they he played a lot of Call of Duty, even during the season. https://t.co/47sI8lwN8u pic.twitter.com/PcBMs33RcY
— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 2, 2022
Hm. OK.
Then there’s this similar study:
A user analyzed Kyler Murray’s performance on @CallofDuty 2XP/3XP weekends and it’s tough to see pic.twitter.com/SoalbvmdDu
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 2, 2022
Someone graphed Kyler Murray’s average career fantasy points, then marked when the new Call of Duty game comes out ever year 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SxVVJXx5eK
— Kyle Ledbetter (@SportsDSD_) July 27, 2022
Here’s the Washington Post article we’ve been talking about on @AZSports today. Kyler Murray’s numbers dip every season as soon as the new edition of “Call of Duty” is released. https://t.co/92IL4O6Ri2
— Tim Ring (@timringTV) July 27, 2022
I love this so much. Kyler Murray stats having a slight dip on Call of Duty double xp weekends. This is the type of sports journalism that warms my heart. https://t.co/Dps3j5X7OV
— Dan Arestia (@danarestia) August 3, 2022
DISCUSSION: is Kyler Murray a Call Of Duty addict? his performance drop after the game drops could indicate he’s sleeping less due to playing the game overnight… https://t.co/qp4jW1Loxk
— vi 🐼 (@IcyKuz) August 2, 2022