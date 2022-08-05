Richard Eugene Elefson

Columbus, Ind.

Richard Eugene Elefson, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, Indiana.

Richard was born September 6, 1935, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Pullen) Elefson. He received his bachelorâ€™s degree in Commerce from the University of Iowa. On June 23, 1957, Richard was united in marriage to Beverley Mills in Washington, Iowa. He worked as a realtor for more than 60 years, and was a member of the Methodist Church as well as the National Association of Realtors. Richard served his community as a city council member and mayor of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He was an avid reader and enjoyed researching genealogy.

Richard is survived by his wife, Beverley; four children, Steven (Alla) Elefson, Susan (John) Moriarty, Bradley Elefson and Amy (Wes) Doyle; and eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Alesa and Kateryna Elefson; Kelsey and Makenzie Moriarty; Kyle and Sarah Elefson; Shaelyn Doyle.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Josephine Elefson; and sister, Mary Jo Elefson.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Pastor David Bracht-Wagner will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

A memorial fund has been established for the American Heart Association.

