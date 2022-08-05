Saturday fundraiser to feature tennis star

Grand Slam Champion and winner of the Australian Open Abigail Spears of Colorado Springs will be in Terre Haute this weekend for a tennis tournament, hosted by Vigo County Councilwoman Brenda Wilson (Spears is Wilson’s niece).

The event is a fundraiser for Wilson as she competes in this year’s Dancing With the Terre Haute Stars benefiting Chances And Services for Youth.

Have a world-class tennis player as your partner and at the same time, help support and raise money for a worthy cause.

The public is invited to come to Terre Haute South High School’s tennis courts Saturday to meet Spears, get her autograph and have a photo taken with her. Registration is at 8 a.m., with play starting at 8:30. Come to watch some tennis or sign up to play at https://bit.ly/3zsahMc.