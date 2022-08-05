Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles Movie Has A Title: Are You Ready For Mutant Mayhem?

It’s been over a year since we learned Seth Rogen was rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. Now, we know exactly what day that animated film will come out and what it’s called. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 4, 2023–exactly one year from today.

The announcement of the release date and title came complete with a title treatment for the film, plus the unveiling of a mural dedicated to the movie popping up in New York City. What we haven’t been given just yet is the plot of the movie, which non-Turtle characters we’ll be seeing, and who will voice anybody we see on-screen.

There are, however, some safe assumptions we can make about the project. For instance, based on Rogen’s initial tweet of what looks like science class notes from Leonardo, the film seems to be heavily leaning into the “teenage” aspect of the gang. And given the title Mutant Mayhem and the three types of mutation listed on Leo’s notes, we should definitely expect more mutants than our green heroes. Of course, those same notes also make mention of April O’Neil, but it’s hard to imagine a TMNT adventure without her.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be co-directed by Jeff Rowe, who was previously the writer of the Netflix animated film The Mitchels vs. The Machines, and Mitchels vs. The Machines storyboard artist Kyle Spears. Rogen and Goldberg are producers on the project, alongside James Weaver.

If you include both live-action and animated movies, this will be the tenth Ninja Turtles film. The newest entry, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, hits Netflix on August 5.