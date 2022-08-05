‘Somehow got worse’ TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger hospitalised after alleged assault

Lauren Goodger, 35, has been hospitalised after a 25-year-old man was arrested for reportedly assaulting her hours after the tragic funeral of her infant daughter with boyfriend Charles Drury. The incident occurred on Thursday morning.
The former TOWIE star was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
It came after the reality tv star organised a private family funeral for her daughter Lorena – who was pronounced dead shortly after being born last month.
It allegedly took place in Upminster, Essex.
A source told The Sun: “It happened after Lauren and Charlie came back from Lorena’s funeral.
It came a mere day after Lauren posted a heartfelt tribute message to Lorena.
The infant passed away minutes after her birth on July 8.
She wrote on the post: “I carried you, I felt you grow,” the reality TV star posted to her stories alongside butterfly, angel and pregnancy emojis.
“Longed for the day we’d meet. Dreamed of your future. Not only did I know you, I fell in love with you.”
